Capital Performance Advisors LLP Takes Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 76.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 84,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 10.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

SYF opened at $63.79 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.41 and its 200 day moving average is $48.35.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BTIG Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 21,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,209,221.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,498,831.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,209.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,209,221.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,498,831.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

