CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock Position Reduced by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,386,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,005,000 after buying an additional 47,184 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CarMax by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,007,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,230,000 after acquiring an additional 51,397 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in CarMax by 299.7% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,827,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,986 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,479,000 after purchasing an additional 288,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,343,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,517,000 after purchasing an additional 134,987 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $75.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.73 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day moving average is $75.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). CarMax had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CarMax from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KMX

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.