Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,233 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Centene worth $46,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 80.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,721 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $60.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.55. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.49. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $59.77 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London bought 4,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.80 per share, for a total transaction of $250,313.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,567,523.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Centene from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

