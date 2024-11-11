Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of EBR opened at $6.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 13.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 226.6% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 993,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after buying an additional 689,593 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $955,000. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 19,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 232.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. 6.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

