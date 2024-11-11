Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments cut its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Chemed were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 10.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $558.27 on Monday. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $523.33 and a 52 week high of $654.62. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $582.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $565.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $606.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.22 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHE

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.81, for a total value of $1,197,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,117,555.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.51, for a total transaction of $474,924.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,894.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.81, for a total value of $1,197,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,117,555.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,419 in the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.