Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 117.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Cintas were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Cintas by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,429,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,350 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,630,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,552,000 after buying an additional 1,222,500 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 295.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 784,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,531,000 after buying an additional 586,271 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Cintas by 362.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 736,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,567,000 after acquiring an additional 577,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 3,302.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 501,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,194,000 after acquiring an additional 486,500 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $225.72 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $131.24 and a 1 year high of $227.24. The company has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.57.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Baird R W downgraded shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cintas

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.