Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,140 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 484.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $45.81 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $48.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.01.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

