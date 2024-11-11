Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect Clearside Biomedical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.33. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

In related news, insider Ngai Hang Victor Chong bought 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

