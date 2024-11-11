Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

CDE has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Coeur Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.20. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $7.72.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 415.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 103,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 83,730 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

