Comparing CFN Enterprises (CNFN) and The Competition

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 40.8% of CFN Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CFN Enterprises and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CFN Enterprises -115.89% N/A -76.49% CFN Enterprises Competitors -15.41% -155.79% -4.92%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CFN Enterprises and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CFN Enterprises $3.54 million -$15.19 million -1.92 CFN Enterprises Competitors $4.27 billion $453.55 million -5.64

Risk & Volatility

CFN Enterprises’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than CFN Enterprises. CFN Enterprises is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

CFN Enterprises has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CFN Enterprises’ peers have a beta of 1.44, indicating that their average stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CFN Enterprises peers beat CFN Enterprises on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

CFN Enterprises Company Profile

CFN Enterprises Inc. engages in the sponsored content and marketing business in the United States. The company sets up and manages compliant and turnkey ad campaigns, as well as runs sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns for public and private companies. It also operates various media platforms, including CannabisFN.com, CFNMediaNews.com, and other venues to educate and inform investors interested in the cannabis industry; and distributes content across various online platforms, such as the CannabisFN.com website, press releases, financial news syndicates, search engines, YouTube, iTunes, Instagram, X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and others. In addition, the company is involved in the white label manufacturing and co-packing business; and cannabidiol manufacturing business. It serves cannabis, hemp, and wellness industries. The company was formerly known as Accelerize Inc. and changed its name to CFN Enterprises Inc. in October 2019. CFN Enterprises Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Whitefish, Montana.

