Comparing Sacks Parente Golf (SPGC) and Its Competitors

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sacks Parente Golf and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sacks Parente Golf $350,000.00 -$4.62 million -0.50 Sacks Parente Golf Competitors $2.84 billion $66.22 million 17.83

Sacks Parente Golf’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sacks Parente Golf. Sacks Parente Golf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Get Sacks Parente Golf alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Sacks Parente Golf shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 56.1% of Sacks Parente Golf shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sacks Parente Golf -391.56% -99.40% -90.18% Sacks Parente Golf Competitors -83.70% -164.95% -26.22%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Sacks Parente Golf and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Sacks Parente Golf has a beta of 3.15, indicating that its stock price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sacks Parente Golf’s peers have a beta of 1.51, indicating that their average stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sacks Parente Golf peers beat Sacks Parente Golf on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Sacks Parente Golf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc., a technology-forward golf company, manufactures and sells golf products. The company provides putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It also offers online custom fitting programs. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, wholesale customers, including pro-shops at golf courses and off-course retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, third-party distributors, and through Club Champion Golf, as well as through mass merchants and corporate customers in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Sacks Parente Golf Company, LLC and changed its name to Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. in March 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Camarillo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sacks Parente Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sacks Parente Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.