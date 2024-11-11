Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in ON during the first quarter valued at $502,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ON during the first quarter valued at $8,094,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ON by 100.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,716,000 after purchasing an additional 642,894 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in ON during the first quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in ON by 248.6% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 154,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 110,467 shares in the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ON stock opened at $51.49 on Monday. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $52.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average of $42.61. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.15 and a beta of 2.25.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). ON had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ONON. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ON from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ON from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of ON from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.37.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

