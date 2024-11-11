Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Balanced Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 16.2% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $41.54 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $34.92 and a one year high of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.68%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

