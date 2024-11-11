Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,858,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,383,000 after buying an additional 100,059 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,320,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,924,000 after buying an additional 13,022 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,069,000 after purchasing an additional 71,658 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,039,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,366,000 after purchasing an additional 31,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,820,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 2.4 %

TotalEnergies stock opened at $61.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $144.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $60.64 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.29.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Articles

