Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 33,066 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 136,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,158,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 134,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 42,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 103,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRI opened at $168.44 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $176.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.17.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.13.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 5,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total transaction of $981,488.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at $659,601.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 3,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.43, for a total value of $542,587.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,911.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 5,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total value of $981,488.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,601.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,265 shares of company stock worth $10,116,030. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

