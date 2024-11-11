Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CTVA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Argus lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.47.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $58.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.19 and a 200 day moving average of $55.59. The stock has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $63.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is 68.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 44.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.2% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 26.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.8% in the first quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

