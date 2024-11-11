Creative Realities (CREX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. Creative Realities had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect Creative Realities to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Creative Realities Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CREX opened at $4.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.83 million, a P/E ratio of -53.62 and a beta of 3.27. Creative Realities has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company’s solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

Featured Stories

