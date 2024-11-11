CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stake Reduced by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 27.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,837,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,175,000 after buying an additional 1,702,624 shares in the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $71,496,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,625,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $28,599,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $10,078,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $50,398.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 62,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,989.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $50,398.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 62,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,989.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $198,680.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,484,271.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $51.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average is $52.16. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $91.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.67.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.41. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. Research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

