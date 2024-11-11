CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells $1,613,937.28 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total transaction of $1,613,937.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 816,730 shares in the company, valued at $261,745,630.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
CrowdStrike Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $330.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.12 and a 52 week high of $398.33.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.
