CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells $1,613,937.28 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total transaction of $1,613,937.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 816,730 shares in the company, valued at $261,745,630.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $330.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.12 and a 52 week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

