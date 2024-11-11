CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 12,486 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.6% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,202,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $58.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CMG. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

