CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 13,460 Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,460 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,266 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Imperial Oil by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.6% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,831 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

IMO opened at $73.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.44. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $52.97 and a 52 week high of $80.17.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.4304 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

About Imperial Oil

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.