CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 239 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Up 0.5 %

Booking Announces Dividend

Shares of BKNG opened at $4,943.27 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,998.52 and a 1 year high of $5,060.50. The stock has a market cap of $163.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4,240.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,934.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $5,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Booking from $4,800.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,749.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Booking

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.