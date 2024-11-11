CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,860 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CPA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $184.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $139.03 and a 52 week high of $184.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

