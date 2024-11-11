CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,924 Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,924 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 20,971 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 112,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after buying an additional 14,011 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 8,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $197.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $538,501.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,074,443.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $518,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,222,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $538,501.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,074,443.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $190.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.44. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $121.08 and a 52-week high of $193.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.33. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Stories

