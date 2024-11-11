CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 68,564 Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 68,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gold Fields by 8.3% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 10.4% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 8.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 23,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 1.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 121,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Investec upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Gold Fields in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Gold Fields Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE GFI opened at $15.80 on Monday. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $18.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average of $15.78.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1692 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

