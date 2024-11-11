CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys New Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,477 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 223.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 136,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,931,000 after buying an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 83.4% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 88.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after acquiring an additional 25,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.4% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.66, for a total transaction of $425,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,928,186.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.66, for a total value of $425,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,928,186.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.00, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,111 shares in the company, valued at $16,866,636. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,347 shares of company stock valued at $7,734,616. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $301.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.09 and its 200 day moving average is $282.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.62 billion, a PE ratio of 79.07, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $241.29 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.17.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

