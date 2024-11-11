CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys New Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.29.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $136.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.34. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $119.88 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $32.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.