CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,827 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $953,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 281.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 31.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 9.7% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 19.2% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $308.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $516.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,379,720. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,379,720. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.13.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

