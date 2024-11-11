CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 80,424 Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 11.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 21,796 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 1st quarter worth $497,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWMX opened at $12.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $21.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.3041 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s payout ratio is currently 86.43%.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer selling company in the United Staes and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Home Organization Products; and Beauty and Personal Care Products. The Home Organization Products segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; wellness; and technology and mobility.

