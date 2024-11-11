CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $1.11 Million in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ALLETE by 167.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ALLETE by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 308,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ALLETE by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,615,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,548,000 after purchasing an additional 35,992 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

ALLETE Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ALE opened at $65.17 on Monday. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.14 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.43.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $407.20 million during the quarter. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 90.38%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Articles

