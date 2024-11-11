CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 213,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 60.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Evolution Petroleum to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of EPM stock opened at $5.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Evolution Petroleum Corporation has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $185.85 million, a P/E ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.44 million. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.75%. On average, analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum Corporation will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolution Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a non-operated interests in the SCOOP and STACK plays located in Central Oklahoma; the Chaveroo Field situated in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; the Jonah Field located in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in Williston, North Dakota; the Barnett Shale field located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome situated in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; and the Delhi Field, an onshore CO2-EOR project located in northeast Louisiana in Franklin, Madison, and Richland Parishes, as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore central Texas wells.

