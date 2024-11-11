CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $1.21 Million in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 0.6% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $96.40 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.97 and a one year high of $105.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.55%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

