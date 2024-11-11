CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $808,000 in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth $91,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $277.47 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $225.38 and a 12-month high of $289.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.75.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

