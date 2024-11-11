CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $816,000 in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 78,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 15.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 30,572 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,068,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 27,776 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 22.8% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $642,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

PSLV opened at $10.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.