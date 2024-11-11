CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 20.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.3% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of PNW opened at $91.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.52. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $92.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.80%.

PNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.96.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

