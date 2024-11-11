CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New $713,000 Investment in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IIPR. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2,085.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 42.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 138.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 75.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIPR stock opened at $106.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.04 and a twelve month high of $138.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.74 and its 200-day moving average is $118.63. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $76.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.51% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.23%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IIPR shares. Wolfe Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Compass Point upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

