CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New $763,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $87.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.18 and a fifty-two week high of $87.78. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

