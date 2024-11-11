CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Essent Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Essent Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Essent Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Essent Group by 49.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In related news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $127,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,203.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ESNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Essent Group from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Essent Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Essent Group from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $55.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $47.56 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.36.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.80 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 60.15%. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 969.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

