CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 7,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $50.70 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.75.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.