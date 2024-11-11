CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 45.1% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $216.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.70 and a 200-day moving average of $210.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.69 and a fifty-two week high of $222.25.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

