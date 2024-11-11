CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Union Savings Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of VV stock opened at $275.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.29 and a 200-day moving average of $252.41. The company has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $198.76 and a 52 week high of $275.65.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

