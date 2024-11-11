CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 497.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,099,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,083,000 after buying an additional 2,580,478 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4,008.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,522,000 after acquiring an additional 737,833 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fastenal by 19.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,837,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,161,000 after purchasing an additional 636,546 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $37,659,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,248,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,617,000 after purchasing an additional 569,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fastenal from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Fastenal Price Performance

Fastenal stock opened at $83.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.99. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $59.04 and a 12-month high of $84.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.70.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 680 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $52,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fastenal news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $52,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $3,116,996.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,489,266.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,261 shares of company stock worth $13,874,979 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

