CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,291,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,726 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,442,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,704 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,200.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,235,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,247 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,506,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,519,000 after acquiring an additional 689,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 200.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 790,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,620,000 after acquiring an additional 527,166 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.37. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.14 and a 1 year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

