CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 56.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,566.2% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.22.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $59.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of -993.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.29 and a 200-day moving average of $59.68. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $66.88.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

