CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 9,829 Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JXN. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the second quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 41.2% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Jackson Financial from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jackson Financial news, EVP Carrie Chelko sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $502,205.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,645,605.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jackson Financial Trading Down 2.4 %

Jackson Financial stock opened at $108.29 on Monday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $115.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.15%.

Jackson Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

