CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 93,472 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 227.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $13.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.79 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.74. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $13.78.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 10.94%. Analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.25%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

