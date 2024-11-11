CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes $963,000 Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 3,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $110,736.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,114.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 3,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $110,736.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,114.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Guyer sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $166,204.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at $283,830.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,101 shares of company stock worth $1,462,517 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $38.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CORT opened at $59.60 on Monday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $182.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

