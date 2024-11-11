CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $94,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 13.3% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Chubb by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,213.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.37.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $281.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $288.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.88. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $216.26 and a 52-week high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

