CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 4,338.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $543,091.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,542,358.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,764 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $543,091.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,542,358.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $820,752.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,684.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,558 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,768. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $79.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.90. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.40.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

