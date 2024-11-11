Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,346,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178,713 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,635,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,452,145,000 after buying an additional 477,181 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,687 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,584,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,061,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,614 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,979,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,007,000 after acquiring an additional 940,402 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on D shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $57.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average is $54.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 93.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

